We are three games into the 2025 Major League Baseball Season, “Overreaction Week,” as Yankees manager Aaron Boone dubbed it after his team’s 12-3 win over the Brewers on Sunday. New York completed a three-game sweep in the Bronx and outscored Milwaukee 36-14 while hitting a combined 15 home runs.

The same cannot be said for the crosstown rival New York Mets. The boys in orange and blue began their year in Houston, where new star outfielder Juan Soto debuted with the Yankees in 2024. Firmly slotted in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, surely Soto would start a brand new era of New York Mets baseball with a bang?

Well, not really. Soto’s Mets lost two of three to the Astros in a shockingly quiet series. Houston only outscored New York 6-5, with Soto’s long solo shot on Friday being the key highlight. That or him swinging at a bad pitch for Thursday’s game-ending strikeout.

His former Yankees teammate Aaron Judge, though? He’s picked up right where he left off with last year’s MVP campaign. The big guy mashed four home runs all weekend, including three in a 20-9 route on Saturday. Judge even came within inches of a four-homer game, and isn’t even using the new “torpedo bats” like some teammates.

Let’s put it this way. Someone has to win the breakup at some point and if the season is a race to the finish, the Yankees have a commanding lead. Soto’s Mets, on the other hand, are still at the starting gate fixing a wheel that fell off last minute. Lucky for them, the race to October plays more at Oregon Trail speed and not the 1981 classic The Cannonball Run.

Furthermore, take each series with a grain of salt. Even the weakest Astros team in almost a decade can steal two wins from a better team. The Yankees also outscored the Brewers 36-15 in Milwaukee last year. It could be that the Bronx Bombers just own the Brewers.

Thus, we do what we always do at any point three games into baseball season: hurry up, wait, and see. The Yankees have Monday off before starting a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mets, meanwhile, head to Miami with high hopes of manhandling the Marlins, so bet big on NY sports betting apps.