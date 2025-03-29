Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Juan Soto’s first game with the New York Mets ended with him striking out on a bad pitch in a 3-1 loss to the Astros.

In his second game, on Friday, Soto enjoyed better results. His third inning solo shot off of righty Hunter Brown gave the Mets a 3-0 lead. The no-doubter traveled 390 feet.

Soto is batting a clean .333 in his first two games. He’ll continue to work towards a strong start when the Mets face the Astros at 7:15 pm ET on Fox. Griffin Canning takes the mound for New York, while Houston counters with second-year righty Spencer Arrighetti.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR