We saw Juan Soto execute the biggest and greatest heel turn in New York sports history when he spurned Aaron Judge and the Yankees for the crosstown rival Mets and owner Steve Cohen’s deep wallets.

Now, it’s time for the road to the main event.

A quick recap: In free agency, the Yankees offered Soto an enormous 16-year, $760 million deal. Instead, he signed with the Mets for 15 years and $765 million. His reasoning was simple: Between the two, he thought he had a better chance winning with the Mets.

Judge, speaking to media at Yankees spring training in Tampa, was barely fazed.

“That’s his opinion,” said the Yankee captain. “He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him.”

Fans may not realize it, but the countdown to the Subway Series just became baseball’s version of the Road to WrestleMania. Avid pro wrestling fan that I am, let me explain.

The Road to WrestleMania has three total stops: the Royal Rumble in January, usually an Elimination Chamber in February/March, and then capped with WrestleMania in April. One establishes momentum towards a rivalrous title match, a middle meeting builds on it, and then the big headliner at the big event.

Now, let’s put this in baseball terms. The period from Soto signing with the Mets in December up until the Subway Spring Training Series on March 24 is the Royal Rumble. Brian Cashman and David Stearns were the last two men standing among 30. Soto spurning the Bronx for Queens is no different than Stearns tossing Cashman over an actual top ring-rope. Add the spring game to this equation, and it establishes motivations on both sides ahead of the big match.

And in the middle, we have the Mets visiting the Yankees for a weekend in, oddly enough, mid-May. Assuming both teams are fully healthy, it should be yet another preview of a bigger series down the road. These three games are very much Elimination Chamber in that their purpose is very, “OK, we have prospective contenders squaring off. Let’s see what they can do.”

Which, in turn, leads us to the main event. The Mets made the big free agency splash with Soto, so they get home field advantage.

On July 4 weekend, the Yankees visit the Mets at Citi Field. The Bronx Bombers’ challenge is right there on paper. Beat Juan Soto in his new house and make him second-guess his choice. Aaron Judge has hit long home runs in Flushing before, so he should be ready to hit several this weekend.

Regardless of either team’s status in July, this is 100% baseball’s WrestleMania. A Subway Series would be even bigger, more reminiscent of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual Tokyo Dome showcase, Wrestle Kingdom.

And at the core of it, two star sluggers in Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. The Yankees’ 1-2 punch that was key in the team reaching the World Series last year, broken up after one all-too-short year. Tag team champions turned bitter rivals, a la Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

For too long, the Yankees-Mets rivalry was basically a novelty, even with the Mets at their best. Too many saw them as Little Brother fighting Big Brother, often with predictable results.

Well, Little Brother isn’t so little anymore. The Mets always play harder against the Yankees anyway, and now they have Juan Soto alongside Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso to counter Aaron Judge.

Buckle up, baseball fans. New York’s old baseball blood rivalries are back again.