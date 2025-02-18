Justin Turner is returning for his age-40 season and will sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, per several sources.

The deal is for $6 million and Turner can also earn up to an extra $2.5 million in incentives. Turner spent 2024 with the Blue Jays and Mariners, batting .259 with a 117 wRC+ in 139 games. He only hit 11 home runs last season, but 24 doubles showed plenty of raw power left in the tank.

He’ll look to continue that with the Cubs, his seventh career team. Turner spent nine years with the Dodgers and won a World Series in 2020, and has also played for the Orioles, Mets, and Red Sox.

The difference this time, however, is that Turner won’t be a regular starter in Chicago. It’s more likely he’ll be a right-handed platoon alongside lefty-swinging first baseman Michael Busch. This makes sense, given 20 of Busch’s 21 home runs last year came against righties.

Additionally, Turner can be a second DH alongside Seiya Suzuki.

But at the core, the Chicago Cubs signing Justin Turner is for one reason: veteran leadership. The Cubbies are talented but also very, very young. Turner has been through more than a few playoff races and has always been a popular teammate. Who better to be the spark plug on a team headed by stoic skipper Craig Counsell?

Lucky for the Cubs, the NL Central isn’t particularly competitive. The Cardinals are moving towards a hard rebuild. The Pirates are the Pirates, and who knows what the Reds will bring to the table with Terry Francona at the helm?

That leaves the Cubs and the Brewers, and the Cubs are back with a better lineup. Two tried and tested postseason bats in Turner and former Astro Kyle Tucker.

Make no mistake. The Cubs signed Justin Turner with an eye towards October, and not just the Wild Card round.