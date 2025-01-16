The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that longtime radio play-by-play man Bob Uecker has passed away. Uecker was 90 and had just completed his 54th season behind the mic.

Bob Uecker was born in Milwaukee in 1934 and hit .200 in parts of six seasons as a backup catcher for the Braves, Phillies, and Cardinals. He joined TBS as a broadcaster upon retiring, was hired as the Brewers’ main radio voice, and the rest is history. Fans nationwide tuned into Brewers broadcasts just for his stories and avuncular sense of humor.

Uecker also parlayed his broadcasting talent into an acting career in the 1980s. He starred as sportswriter George Owens on the sitcom Mr. Belvedere for six seasons.

However, it was his turn as the self-deprecating, hard-drinking, 100% fairweather-fanning Harry Doyle in the Major League franchise. In fact, this is how younger baseball fans back then, such as myself, were introduced to Ueck. Not through his literal baseball career, but as the grumpy radio guy in Major League.

Such was the appeal of Bob Uecker. He made baseball interesting for non-baseball fans. Too many broadcasters on TV and radio today try too hard to be the best looking guy in the best looking suit. Now add trying to have the best booth banter, and it devolves from there.

And yet, some of Uecker’s influence still pokes through. Look at the laughs in the Mets’ TV booth with Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling. The chemistry is natural and the commentary flows perfectly. Look west to San Diego, and you’ll see Don Orsillo and Mark “Mud” Grant let their freak flags fly even higher.

All because Bob Uecker sat behind a microphone for that very first Milwaukee Brewers game in 1971 and was unapologetically himself. It proved a good omen, the Brew Crew beat the Minnesota Twins that day, 7-2. Thirty-two years later, he received the Ford C. Frick Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The man was one of a kind and even called games after a cancer diagnosis in 2023. It’s hard to imagine any future broadcaster picking up where Ueck left off. His humor was unique. Only former Yankees infielder and broadcaster Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto comes close in style. Especially when it came to telling stories and going off on a tangent.

The baseball world has a big hole in its heart today. It won’t heal for a good long while. And now, one more time, just for the man himself:

“Juuuuust a bit outside.”