The New York Mets lost Game 1 of the NLCS 9-0, and were sure to put the Los Angeles Dodgers on early notice in Game 2.

In the second inning, with the bases loaded and two out, star third baseman Mark Vientos launched a grand slam to center field. It just cleared the fence at 391 feet with a modest exit velocity at 102.8 mph. Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack also knew on contact that he’d blown the game open.

Vientos is batting .382 in the postseason. The grand slam is his third home run of the playoffs.

The Mets lead the Dodgers 6-0 through two innings as they seek to even the series. Francisco Lindor’s leadoff homer must have been a good omen.

