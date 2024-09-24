Surprise surprise, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is out for the start of the season. He’s still recovering from his left foot surgery back in May and is targeting December or January for a return.

This means much more playing time for Jericho Sims, the fourth-year center and former second-round pick out of Texas. A long and lanky 6-foot-10, Sims has looked raw in limited minutes in his first three season, averaging 2.6 points and four rebounds in about 14 minutes per game.

His numbers per 36 minutes aren’t much better. Sims’ rebounds increase to 10.3 per game, but his scoring to just 6.6.

This presents something of a problem for the Knicks. That leaves Precious Achiuwa as the sole backup big, plus rookie/G Leaguer Ariel Hukporti. Coach Tom Thibodeau teased Julius Randle playing some minutes at the 5, but that won’t be permanent.

Add it all up, and it looks like the New York Knicks are indeed ready to go all-in on Jericho Sims as their starting center. Another slow-footed youngster who can’t really operate outside of the paint? Sounds right, yeah?

WRONG. In reality, it’s looking like the Jericho Sims of 2024-25 is not the Jericho Sims of the last three seasons. Per Stefan Bondy of the Post, Sims has spent the offseason working on adding range to his scoring. What’s more, there’s video that seems to confirm it.

Given the Knicks’ game in four years under Thibodeau, this is a significant development indeed. While the rest of the league has embraced centers who can space the floor, namely three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, New York has kept it old school. Their centers have operated primarily in the paint.

This has been a growing problem for the Knicks, who largely kept Isaiah Hartenstein and his range under wraps all last year. He was needed to play tough around the rim, and play tough around the rim he did. Meanwhile, the league has shifted more towards offense, where everyone has decent range regardless of position.

Cut to Hartenstein spurning the Knicks in free agency to sign with Oklahoma City, another title contender happy to utilize his range.

But now, it looks as though the New York Knicks are prepared to give Jericho Sims a real shot at some playing time. We should also note that this is his contract year, whereas the oft-injured Robinson has two years remaining on a four-year, $60 million deal inked in 2022.

All this being said, should the Knicks be going all-in on the fairly untested Sims? His counting stats don’t say much, but he has drawn 32 starts in three years. Thibodeau clearly sees something in him and given how well he’s developed young centers in the past, especially Robinson, both fans and front office should trust him.

Remember, New York’s front office has been very deliberate since Leon Rose took over in 2020. There haven’t really been many big mistakes besides Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Otherwise, Rose and executive VP William Wesley, aka “Worldwide Wes,” seem to know not only which players they want on the Knicks, but when. Case in point, waiting out free agency for Jalen Brunson and the rest of the “Nova Knicks.”

Thus, if they’re comfortable with a new and improved Jericho Sims, it’s probably what’s best for the team.