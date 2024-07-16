Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are the two unquestioned leaders of the “Nova” New York Knicks. In turn, their podcast “The Roommates Show” debuted earlier this year to positive reviews.

And now, like any successful podcast, the two are doing a live show. On September 7, “The Roommates Show Block Party” will take place in Central Park. Guest stars include comedian and lifelong Knicks fan Jon Stewart and newest Nova Knick Mikal Bridges. Queens’ own Action Bronson will also perform.

NEW YORK‼️ For the first time ever, we’re launching The Roommates Show Block Party Live from Central Park presented by @TommyJohn! Come party with us on September 7 as we kick off Season 2 of the podcast with special guests Jon Stewart, Mikal Bridges, a live performance from… pic.twitter.com/PWS8mQNYR0 — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) July 16, 2024

Just when we thought the Knicks couldn’t get any more popular, right? Central Park gets enough traffic across the board, everything from on foot to bikes to skateboards to even horses. And now, even as a ticketed event, let’s add the New York Knicks to that chaos!

Don’t get me wrong, of course. This is New York City chaos in the best way. And for one simple reason.

For far too long, two interminable decades to be exact, the city longed for the Knicks to be competitive. MSG’s head monk/team president Leon Rose has turned this team around overnight, bringing them from the lottery to the playoffs in his first season.

Considering Hart and Brunson are not just the leaders of the Nova Knicks, but probably the most popular guys on the team, this event can only do good. For both the New York Knicks and New York City. It’ll be an afternoon of laughs, vibes, and just getting excited for the upcoming season.

Next stop, Canyon of Heroes.