The Nova Knicks are ready to run it back in 2024-25, and they’re bringing Mikal Bridges with them this time.

Yes, you read that correctly. Team president Leon Rose, in a rare emergence from the shadows late Tuesday night, made the Knicks even more the NBA version of Villanova.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal on X/Twitter, adding that the Knicks gave up nothing except a handful of draft picks. Woj also added that the Knicks are still expected to pursue re-signing OG Anunoby.

Bridges averaged 19.6 points for the Nets last season and shot 43.6% from the field, including 37.2% from three. He brings length on the wing at 6-foot-6 and can hold his own on defense too. All signs point to him being either the starting shooting guard or small forward on Opening Night.

Furthermore, this move is great for the Knicks despite this meaning Isaiah Hartenstein is as good as gone. On top of his skillset which fits perfectly with his old college teammates, Mikal Bridges is one of the more durable players in the league. He’s on an iron man streak and has played in 474 consecutive games as a pro.

Make no mistake, this should make the New York Knicks the odds-on championship favorites for 2025. It doesn’t matter that the team overachieved to the No. 2 seed in the East. Only injuries kept the Knicks out of the Conference Finals against eventual champion Boston.

With restocked wings and a fully healthy roster, New York can make that title reign both short and, better yet, forgettable.

No disrespect to the Boston Celtics and their incredible core of talent, especially Jaylen Brown, but they’re a brand. It’s not so much the name on the jersey as the jersey itself. Not a shock considering the Celtics’ long rich history winning championships in green and white.

These New York Knicks, by comparison, are a team. Jalen Brunson, who might as well be New York basketball’s Mua’dib, leads the way. Everyone else follows in their own role.

Julius Randle, the physical bully with deceptively good range.

Donte DiVincenzo, the three-point sniper.

Josh Hart, the swingman spark plug and secret anchor of the Knicks.

And now Mikal Bridges, the turbo booster and very likely final piece of the puzzle. Plus the two first-round picks (as of now) the Knicks have in tonight’s NBA Draft!

Look out, NBA, and listen well since you clearly haven’t been.

The New York Knicks are back.