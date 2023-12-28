The New York Mets are pursuing veteran slugger J.D. Martinez, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Los Angeles Angels and one of Martinez’s former teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks, are also interested.

Martinez spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and turned in a solid campaign despite turning 36 in August. He was primarily a designated hitter and hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI in just 113 games. Martinez also turned in a strong 135 wRC+. StatCast lists his batting run value in the 93rd percentile.

The Mets, meanwhile, are in need of a big bat, among other things. Adding Martinez on a one or even two-year deal would be smart, and at good value. Martinez earned $10 million in 2023 and won’t command much more than that, if not less.

Citifield is big, but Martinez has enough raw power to overcome that. He’s been a reliable home run bat for his entire career and has slugged 315 in 13 years. Martinez also notched his 1,000th career RBI last season as well as his 300th home run. He made his sixth All-Star team, his third consecutive year earning the honor.

Granted, the Mets aren’t exactly in a strong position this offseason. They and the crosstown rival Yankees both lost the race for free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But owner Steve Cohen wants to win and can only lick his wounds for so long. Adding someone like Martinez fills the Mets’ DH slot with reliable power.

The biggest question with J.D. Martinez, of course, is health. He rarely plays more than 140 games in a year because of nicks, bumps, and bruises. Last season, a groin issue in August kept him out until mid-September.

Add winning a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, and Martinez’s winning experience is what these Mets need. They won’t compete for a World Series in 2024, but Martinez will certainly keep them relevant.