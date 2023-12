New York Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery, per SNY’s Andy Martino.

Mauricio, 22, is the Mets’ No. 4 prospect and made his MLB debut late last season. He hit .248 with a pair of homers and nine RBI in 26 games.

