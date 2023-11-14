Sports fans can start off with $250 in bonuses by claiming this ESPN BET signup offer and using promo code ELITE. There is no shortage of options for bettors right now with college basketball, college football, NFL, NBA, and NHL games to bet on. This is the largest guaranteed bonus available at any sportsbook and it’s an exclusive offer with promo code ELITE.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Although the college hoops season just started, we are already getting marquee matchups. The State Farm Champions Classic features four blueblood programs. Duke will face off with Michigan State in the opener before Kentucky and Kansas square off. These could be two of the best non-conference college basketball games of the year.

ESPN BET is rolling out the red carpet for new players with this latest offer. Bettors who sign up and activate this promo will have access to $250 in guaranteed bonuses. By using promo code ELITE, bettors will get an extra $50 on top of the standard signup offer.

Click here to claim this ESPN BET signup offer and bet anything to win $250 in bonuses. Use promo code ELITE to unlock this exclusive offer.

College Basketball: Duke-Michigan State & Kansas-Kentucky

Although there are tons of options out there for sports fans, it’s going to be a big night for college basketball diehards. The State Farm Champions Classic is one of the best early-season tournaments in college hoops.

Although this is not a classic tournament where one team will hoist a trophy, this is a showcase of four of the best teams in the country. Duke and Michigan State will tip off in the early game. The Blue Devils lost to Arizona recently and would like to right the ship with a win over the Spartans. Meanwhile, Bill Self and John Calipari will go head-to-head in the late game.

ESPN BET will have competitive odds available for all of the games tonight and throughout the week. Download the app and start reaping the rewards with this new promotion. College basketball fans will have a chance to lock in the largest guaranteed bonus available.

ESPN BET Signup Offer Activates $250 Guaranteed Bonus

This new ESPN BET promo is here for launch day and it’s one of the most significant offers available for prospective bettors. First things first, it’s important to note that this offer is only available with promo code ELITE. New players can sign up by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. From there, make sure to apply promo code ELITE to activate this offer.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. From there, make sure to apply promo code ELITE to activate this offer. Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with the basic identifying information.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit into your newly created account.

Download the ESPN BET app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a bet of any amount on any game to win $250 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Click here to claim this ESPN BET signup offer and bet anything to win $250 in bonuses. Use promo code ELITE to unlock this exclusive offer.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.