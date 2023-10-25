The New York Mets have received permission to interview Craig Counsell for their manager opening, per SNY’s Andy Martino.

The Mets have received permission to interview Craig Counsell for the manager job, according to league sources. Brewers had initially indicated they would not grant it, and Counsell’s contract would have to expire. They have changed course, and Mets will be interviewing him soon. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 25, 2023

Counsell has spent the last nine years managing the Milwaukee Brewers and owns a 707-625 record. We’ve plenty discussed his reasons for both staying with the Brewers or joining the Mets. New York could be particularly tempting with longtime Brewers executive David Stearns now in charge, plus owner Steve Cohen’s big checks.

However, Martino also noted that this interview is one of many and nothing is official. Craig Counsell is coming in for an interview. Nothing more, nothing less. In fact, Martino made a point to mention the Brewers are still very much in play.

Except anyone who’s been paying attention can see this is probably just a formality. If the Brewers gave their permission before Counsell’s contract officially expired, they know something without saying it. That screams that Craig Counsell is ready for a change of scenery, and from his home city at that!

We all know it. There’s been enough buzz around Craig Counsell that the Mets job is probably his if he wants it. And why wouldn’t he? It’s the chance to work in a bigger market with an owner willing to write the necessary checks.

The Brewers, meanwhile, are still the Midwestern mom and pop store who seem to lowball their best players. After all, why spend money when simply being a good enough team with a good enough farm system in a weak division works?

Craig Counsell is a born-and-raised Milwaukee guy and he will always hold a special place in his heart for the city. Maybe even more than Alice Cooper in his infamous Wayne’s World cameo.

Meanwhile, the Mets will wait with baited breath for Counsell’s decision and hope he trades his Wisconsin cheddar for a grandma slice at DiFara’s.