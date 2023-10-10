While the MLB postseason is in full swing, the majority of baseball is already in offseason mode. The Yankees and Mets are both already putting their full focus on preparing for 2024.

There are plenty of moves to be made in each borough this winter. However, one of the bigger things to do is tendering (or, not tendering) contracts to arbitration-eligible players. MLB Trade Rumors always does a fantastic job at projection what players in this situation could be in line to make for the following season.

When looking at the full team-by-team list, the Yankees and Mets have the most decisions to make of any squad. The Bombers have 17 arbitration-eligible players, which is the most in MLB. Meanwhile, the Mets have 16, tying them with the Orioles and Rays for baseball’s second-highest number.

Here are the salary projections for each New York squad.

Yankees arbitration salary projections

Lou Trivino: $4.1 million

Gleyber Torres: $15.3 million

Clay Holmes: $6 million

Jonathan Loaisiga: $2.5 million

Kyle Higashioka: $2.3 million

Franchy Cordero: $1.6 million

Domingo German: $4.4 million

Nestor Cortes: $3.9 million

Jose Trevino: $2.7 million

Matt Bowman: $1 million

Michael King: $2.6 million

Ryan Weber: $900K

Billy McKinney: $1.2 million

Jake Bauers: $1.7 million

Jimmy Cordero: $900K

Clarke Schmidt: $2.6 million

Albert Abreu: $900K

Mets arbitration salary projections

Daniel Vogelbach: $2.6 million

Trevor Gott: $2 million

Elieser Hernandez: $1.6 million

Drew Smith: $2.3 million

Pete Alonso: $22 million

Luis Guillorme: $1.7 million

Tim Locastro: $1.6 million

Joey Lucchesi: $2 million

Sam Coonrod: $900K

Jeff Brigham: $1.1 million

John Curtiss: $1 million

Michael Perez: $800K

David Peterson: $2 million

Danny Mendick: $1.1 million

Rafael Ortega: $1.4 million

DJ Stewart: $1.5 million

Who do you think each team will tender a contract to? And, more importantly, who will they non-tender so they can become free agents?

