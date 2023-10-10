While the MLB postseason is in full swing, the majority of baseball is already in offseason mode. The Yankees and Mets are both already putting their full focus on preparing for 2024.
There are plenty of moves to be made in each borough this winter. However, one of the bigger things to do is tendering (or, not tendering) contracts to arbitration-eligible players. MLB Trade Rumors always does a fantastic job at projection what players in this situation could be in line to make for the following season.
When looking at the full team-by-team list, the Yankees and Mets have the most decisions to make of any squad. The Bombers have 17 arbitration-eligible players, which is the most in MLB. Meanwhile, the Mets have 16, tying them with the Orioles and Rays for baseball’s second-highest number.
Here are the salary projections for each New York squad.
Yankees arbitration salary projections
- Lou Trivino: $4.1 million
- Gleyber Torres: $15.3 million
- Clay Holmes: $6 million
- Jonathan Loaisiga: $2.5 million
- Kyle Higashioka: $2.3 million
- Franchy Cordero: $1.6 million
- Domingo German: $4.4 million
- Nestor Cortes: $3.9 million
- Jose Trevino: $2.7 million
- Matt Bowman: $1 million
- Michael King: $2.6 million
- Ryan Weber: $900K
- Billy McKinney: $1.2 million
- Jake Bauers: $1.7 million
- Jimmy Cordero: $900K
- Clarke Schmidt: $2.6 million
- Albert Abreu: $900K
Mets arbitration salary projections
- Daniel Vogelbach: $2.6 million
- Trevor Gott: $2 million
- Elieser Hernandez: $1.6 million
- Drew Smith: $2.3 million
- Pete Alonso: $22 million
- Luis Guillorme: $1.7 million
- Tim Locastro: $1.6 million
- Joey Lucchesi: $2 million
- Sam Coonrod: $900K
- Jeff Brigham: $1.1 million
- John Curtiss: $1 million
- Michael Perez: $800K
- David Peterson: $2 million
- Danny Mendick: $1.1 million
- Rafael Ortega: $1.4 million
- DJ Stewart: $1.5 million
Who do you think each team will tender a contract to? And, more importantly, who will they non-tender so they can become free agents?
