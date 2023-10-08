Sunday is the 67th anniversary of Don Larsen’s perfect game in the World Series for the Yankees. And FOCO is commemorating it with a new bobblehead featuring Larsen and catcher Yogi Berra.

From FOCO:

On October 8th, 1956, in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series, Don Larsen threw a perfect game versus the Brooklyn Dodgers, which remains the lone perfect game every thrown in a World Series. To commemorate this legendary achievement, FOCO will be releasing a Don Larsen & Yogi Berra New York Yankees Perfect Game Bighead Bobblehead. The bobblehead features Yogi and Don both in a celebratory pose, ready to embrace after achieving the impossible. Yogi is wearing his catcher’s mask while Don has his glove on and is wearing the classic Yankees hat. They stand atop a field themed base with their names displayed in front with the date on which the game occurred. Behind them is a perfect game plaque proudly showing off the Yankees logo. The bobblehead is limited to 156 units, retails for $150, and stands close to 10 inches tall. We are also offering a more limited variant version that comes in black in white. This one is limited to just 56 units, retails for $200, and also stands at 10 inches tall.

The bobbleheads can be purchased by following this link.

