The Yankees finished their disappointing 2023 campaign with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the 100-loss Kansas City Royals. So, the offseason is officially here in the Bronx. What kind of changes will be happening for the Bombers? It sounds like Aaron Judge is starting to form a list.

During the Yankees’ final homestand of the season, Judge mentioned he would be sharing his thoughts on what changes might need to be made moving forward. He remained vague in his statements, simply saying “I got some ideas“.

What could those ideas possibly be? Judge tipped his hand prior to New York’s season finale on Sunday.

Aaron Judge had some interesting pregame comments on the Yankees analytics department: "I think on the analytics side, the information and resources the Yankees provide are great. It's about how we use them and how we value them. An aspect that we maybe need to look at again." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) October 1, 2023

We can only hope the Yankees’ analytics department will be focused on by the third party Hal Steinbrenner has hired to audit the organization’s operations.

Who knows, maybe Judge is still feeling a little bitter because of a report that the Yankees’ analytics department prevented New York from getting some trade-deadline reinforcements. As the highest-paid player in franchise history and the current captain, we know his opinion will carry some weight. Especially since he seemingly has a good working relationship with Steinbrenner.

Not everyone thinks Judge should influence Yankees changes this offseason, though. Here’s part of what Mike Francesa said about it last week:

Judge acts like he’s going to be part of building the team, ‘I have my ideas.’

You know what? I have never heard in the past players say that. And to me, I’m not saying that they can’t ask a player who is part of the franchise their input. But the idea you want Judge making the decisions as to who should stay or go, give me a break. That’s why you have a front office.

It should be an interesting offseason in the Bronx. And one that is starting much earlier than many were anticipating.

