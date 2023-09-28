Is Yankee slugger Aaron Judge a certified alien? It’s definitely up for discussion based on his 2023 home run production. After yet another two-homer night on Wednesday in Toronto, catcher Ben Rortvedt probably agrees.

Judge has appeared in just 103 games because of the toe injury he suffered in Los Angeles vs. the Dodgers. Despite that, he’s racked up 37 homers for the Yankees. The slugger has produced seven multi-homer games this season, which also includes two three-homer performances.

The outfielder did a little bit of everything with his two dingers on Wednesday. His first one was an opposite-field missile that traveled 395 feet with a 112.3 mph exit velocity:

AARON JUDGE WITH A BULLET HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/DEhfvhAYba — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 27, 2023

Judge pulled his second homer of the evening over the left-field wall. He actually hit it a little harder than the first one (112.7 mph exit velocity), yet it sailed 424 feet.

Rortvedt’s reaction to that second home was absolutely priceless and completely relatable:

Ben Rortvedt said 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/4acKEtSckK — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 28, 2023

This look says it all — what Judge has been able to do in limited time this season is just absolutely disgusting. The biggest travesty is the fact that the Yankees’ captain had to miss a couple of months because of that toe injury.

I mean, with the pace he’s on, he would’ve easily contended for another 60-homer campaign. And, who knows where the Yankees would be if he didn’t have to hit the Injured List? They probably wouldn’t be talking about manager Aaron Boone’s job security or having an outside company audit New York’s baseball operations.

But that’s how the cookie crumbles — both in life and baseball. It sure seems like Rortvedt will be having flashbacks of this Aaron Judge home run for a while, though.

