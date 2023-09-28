The New York Knicks are expected to ask the Portland Trail Blazers about recently acquired guard Jrue Holiday, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. Holiday was acquired Wednesday in a three-team blockbuster trade that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and Jusuf Nurkic to Phoenix.

Portland is now trying to trade Holiday and his nearly $35 million in salary. He’s still effective at 33, but the Blazers are building around Anfernee Simons. Jrue Holiday, despite his talent, is suddenly the odd man out and being actively shopped.

So how would a veteran point guard like Holiday fit in with the Knicks? Jalen Brunson isn’t going anywhere and Immanuel Quickley is an extension candidate. Josh Hart is a swingman and Quentin Grimes is a wing defender. Now add Donte DiVincenzo as a three-point specialist. The backcourt suddenly looks pretty crowded.

But the Knicks should still call and ask. Holiday won a ring with the Bucks in 2021 and is a two-time All-Star. He’s been named to five NBA All-Defensive Teams. He had 2.8 defensive win shares (DWS) to go with 19.3 points and 7.4 assists, plus shooting almost 48% from the floor.

As an added bonus, Holiday has also won three of the last four NBA Teammate of the Year Awards.

Just how good a fit Holiday is for the Knicks is another story, but Leon Rose should call Blazers GM Joe Cronin immediately. If Portland is so intent on dumping his salary, they should have no problem taking on Evan Fournier and his $18.9 million expiring contract.

Add some of New York’s seemingly infinite draft picks. And maybe Quickley to sweeten the pot. That sounds like a good trade.

Nothing is imminent, but Lowe adds the Pacers are also interested in Holiday. Just imagine the veteran guard playing alongside the dynamic Tyrese Haliburton.

The thought of that alone should scare the Knicks enough to making a deal. Stay tuned.