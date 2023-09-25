Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are out of the playoffs, looking to the future, and rookie catcher Austin Wells makes for a bright one.

Wells launched a game-tying two-run blast off of Arizona’s Merrill Kelly in the fourth inning. Statcast measured his home run at 420 feet.

It was Wells’ second home run of the year. He hit his first, a garbage time solo shot, against the Blue Jays last Wednesday.

The Yankees and Diamondbacks remain tied 2-2 in the fourth inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

