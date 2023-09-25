The Yankees are out of the playoffs, looking to the future, and rookie catcher Austin Wells makes for a bright one.

Wells launched a game-tying two-run blast off of Arizona’s Merrill Kelly in the fourth inning. Statcast measured his home run at 420 feet.

AUSTIN WELLS NUKE TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/D46Q3yAvLQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 25, 2023

It was Wells’ second home run of the year. He hit his first, a garbage time solo shot, against the Blue Jays last Wednesday.

The Yankees and Diamondbacks remain tied 2-2 in the fourth inning.