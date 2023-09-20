Yankees catching prospect Austin Wells caught up with his fellow Baby Bombers and hit his first career home run on Wednesday.

Wells’ garbage time solo shot came off of former Yankee Erik Swanson. Statcast measured it at 416 feet and, at best, it kept the Yankees from getting shut out.

First big league homer for Austin Wells! The No. 8 @Yankees prospect wallops a 416 ft roundtripper to the second deck. pic.twitter.com/mUbfKJ2edY — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 21, 2023

Toronto won the game 6-1, further imperiling the Yankees’ playoff hopes.