Yankees catching prospect Austin Wells caught up with his fellow Baby Bombers and hit his first career home run on Wednesday.

Wells’ garbage time solo shot came off of former Yankee Erik Swanson. Statcast measured it at 416 feet and, at best, it kept the Yankees from getting shut out.

Toronto won the game 6-1, further imperiling the Yankees’ playoff hopes.

