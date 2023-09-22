The Yankees will finish their final homestand of the 2023 season with a three-game set against the Diamondbacks. It will be highlighted by an Aaron Judge bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, and of course, the unofficial “Fire Cashman Night” on Friday.

Here are the probable pitching matchups for this series.

Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Luke Weaver vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Luke Weaver will be taking the mound for his second start as a member of the Yankees. His first one came in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. He allowed three runs on four hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in four innings. Weaver faced Arizona once earlier this year. It resulted in three runs allowed on eight hits in four innings.

Brandon Pfaadt owns a 5.86 ERA in 17 appearances for the Diamondbacks this year (16 starts). His most recent start against the Cubs was solid, though — 5.1 shutout innings while allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The rookie will be facing the Yankees for the first time in his career.

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET: Carlos Rodon vs. TBD

Carlos Rodon will look to build upon his last start against the Pirates, where he struck out 10 and allowed three runs in 6.2 innings. Hopefully, he’ll find a way to wear a jersey without the Starr Insurance patch, too. In four starts against the Diamondbacks last season, Rodon went 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA.

Arizona hasn’t officially announced a starter for Game 2 of this series, but it could be Zach Davies.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. TBD

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the mound for New York’s final 2023 home game. His most recent outing against Toronto wasn’t the best, as he allowed four runs on four hits (two homers), two walks, and one strikeout in five innings. This will be his first career appearance against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks also haven’t officially announced a starter for this series finale, but it could be Ryan Nelson.

