kodai senga mets
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll will likely be this year’s National League Rookie of the Year. But could Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga be making a case to finish within the top five of NL Cy Young voting?

Senga didn’t have his best stuff on Wednesday night in Miami against the Marlins. However, he managed to record a quality start by allowing two runs on seven hits, two walks, and three strikeouts in six innings of work.

This was his 15th straight start of allowing three or fewer runs this season. That puts him in some excellent company within franchise history:

👉 Claim your $1,000 First-Bet Bonus with this BetMGM NY Promo Code

That’s not too shabby. Through 28 starts and 161.1 innings, Senga is 12-7 with a 2.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 194 strikeouts. While he’s still a distant second to Blake Snell (2.33), Senga’s ERA is now the second-lowest among qualified NL starting pitchers. His 3.5 fWAR is also within the top 10.

It’s been a spectacular rookie season for the Japanese hurler. His goal throughout the year has been simple: to stay healthy and take the mound consistently. That’s why he decided against pitching in the All-Star Game after getting a last-minute selection.

But now? His goal has shifted a bit. According to SNY, Senga has one more start remaining in 2023 before shutting it down for the year. What he’ll be aiming for in that outing is to go deeper than he did against the Marlins while also keeping his season-long ERA under 3.00:

This is the kind of stuff you love to hear your pitchers say. Senga has a bulldog mentality where wants the ball and wants to get as deep into a game as possible while doing it as many times as he can. Combine that with his pitching skill and arsenal, and he has all the makings of being the Mets’ ace.

In an ideal world, one would imagine New York was hoping Senga would be able to perform in this manner. They probably weren’t expecting it to happen so quickly, though. His emergence to be a top-of-the-rotation arm will undoubtedly play a significant role in how the Mets construct their 2024 roster.

If Senga keeps his ERA under 3.00, he’ll be just the fifth rookie pitcher with at least 150 innings to accomplish that in Mets history. The other four? Just a who’s who of Mets pitching royalty: Jerry Koosman, John Matlack, Dwight Gooden, and Tom Seaver. Not too shabby.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR