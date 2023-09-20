We’ve talked quite a bit about how 2023 hasn’t gone according to plan for both the Mets and Yankees. It doesn’t appear as though manager Aaron Boone is in great danger of losing his job. Plus, Aaron Judge has publicly supported him. The same thing has happened across town with Francisco Lindor in support of Buck Showalter.

Before New York’s game vs. the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, Mike Puma of the New York Post spoke with the shortstop about the organization’s immediate future. After all, David Stearns will be officially joining the Mets as president of baseball operations in less than two weeks.

New York already shook up the front office before hiring Stearns. Billy Eppler is expected to stick around as general manager, but what about Buck Showalter? He has one season and $4 million remaining on his three-year deal. Eppler and team owner Steve Cohen have been supportive of Buck, but the veteran skipper’s future could be in the hands of Stearns.

Lindor made no doubt about his feelings on Showalter as the Mets’ manager. Here’s some of what he said (all quotes via New York Post):

Buck holds everybody accountable, he’s a great leader, he’s outstanding at quieting the noise here in the clubhouse, which sometimes can be tough in New York, and he cares for the players. He checks in with the players, he listens, he gathers information. There’s a lot of things I like about him. He’s been through good things and bad things and I think he’s an amazing manager, a Hall of Fame manager.

The guy has been here two years and he won Manager of the Year one of them. One year that didn’t go as planned. He’s doing great. I don’t even think it should be a question.

This isn’t the first time Lindor has been steadfast in his support of Buck. Showalter was recently asked whether he thinks he’ll be back next season, as well. He gave a non-answer, as expected:

Buck Showalter said he hasn't had any conversations with Steve Cohen nor Billy Eppler about his future with the team: "This is not the time and place for my mind to be going there. If you choose to and your job description tells you you should, then God bless you. Go ahead" pic.twitter.com/PxgYsloLZu — SNY (@SNYtv) September 12, 2023

The final point Lindor made was that the last couple of regime changes in Queens didn’t lead to a manager being fired. Both Mickey Callaway and Luis Rojas stuck around for another year following significant front-office changes.

We’ll just have to wait and see. There will be plenty of speculation, but nothing can really happen until the season is over and Stearns is officially running the show. And, who knows, some of it may depend on what Craig Counsell wants to do.

