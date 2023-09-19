If there’s one highlight that perfectly sums up how things have gone for the Mets in 2023, it happened on Tuesday night in Miami with Joey Lucchesi on the mound.

It was a 1-1 game between the Mets and Marlins during the bottom of the fifth. With runners on first and second, Miami’s Xavier Edwards bunted in an effort to advance the runners with nobody out.

The bunt was perfect. But the rest of the execution of this play by both teams? Not so much. Check it out:

The Marlins take the lead when Joey Lucchesi throws it to third with no one there. pic.twitter.com/5zOOFCb1tt — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) September 20, 2023

SNY’s Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez were surprised and appalled by the lack of fundies. My favorite, though, was manager Buck Showalter’s reaction. He just looked absolutely beside himself. After a long and disappointing year where his squad failed to meet lofty expectations, this reaction is warranted.

Joey Lucchesi still managed to put together another solid outing despite this mistake (which happens to the best of us). He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks, and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings. His ERA through eight big-league starts this season (40.2 innings) sits at 2.88.

