Mets owner Steve Cohen can do just about anything he wants when it comes to money. He’s not only MLB’s richest owner, but his net worth is approaching $20 billion. Owning the Mets is clearly his pride and joy, but he’s always on the lookout for other opportunities. Apparently, that includes professional golf.

There is a new pro golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy called the TGL. It will have six teams and will be teeing off in January 2024. According to the TGL’s bio on X, it’s a “high-tech golf league” consisting of the PGA TOUR’s top players.

Teams have been purchased in Los Angeles, Boston, and Atlanta before Cohen reached an agreement to buy the New York area organization:

NEWS: @Mets owner Steve Cohen is buying the fourth of six inaugural teams in @TGL, the new golf league backed by @TigerWoods and @McIlroyRory. Other teams:

LA – @alexisohanian/@serenawilliams

Boston – @fenwaysports

Atlanta – Arthur Blankhttps://t.co/PJ2RXeQyJf — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) September 7, 2023

👉 Get Your Caesars NY Promo Code

Making this purchase gives Cohen rights in the New York market. According to the report from Sportico, each club will hold a 3% stake in the league while also participating in revenue sharing.

You know Cohen has a thing for top-of-the-line technology. That seemed to be one of the draws toward getting involved with the TGL. Here’s what Andrew B. Cohen, the co-founder of Cohen Private Ventures, said to Sportico about their involvement (h/t Metsmerized):

It’s an innovative concept that combines technology, data and a competitive team format in primetime on Mondays. Given the way golf is played now, both in simulators and on the course, I think it’s going to combine all those elements.

Here’s what Cohen said about the move (quote via ESPN):

We’re excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team. As golf continues to grow in popularity, there’s a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world’s top players. TGL’s primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We’re excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud.

This will be interesting to follow, both once it kicks off and to see where the unannounced teams will be located. Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel are all expected to participate in the league.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.