We hadn’t really heard a peep about the Mets’ eventual pursuit of David Stearns to be their next President of Baseball Operations for a while. All of a sudden, the rumors and reports are coming fast and furious.

And for people wanting New York to reel in Stearns, it’s looking good.

There’s been this expectation throughout the industry that the Mets would indeed hire Stearns once his contract allowed him to start pursuing job opportunities beyond the Milwaukee Brewers. Earlier on Wednesday, we heard he’s had the ability to talk with rival teams about job openings since the trade deadline passed. Oh, and that conversations were “down the road” with the Mets.

That same report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned Stearns has also spoken with other interested teams. The one organization he brought up as a possibility was the Houston Astros.

SNY’s Andy Martino shared some thoughts on the situation on Baseball Night in New York, and it’s continuing to look favorable for the Mets:

.@martinonyc reports that there is a "building momentum" that David Stearns will become the Mets' president of baseball operations

Stearns landing in Flushing has seemed like the most likely scenario for a while now. He grew up in Manhattan as a Mets fan. If both sides strike an agreement, it’ll be interesting to hear when news of it drops. You would think it’d be right after the regular season is complete and before the postseason gets underway. But, hey — who knows at this point, right?

For those rejoicing, because you’re thinking this means Billy Eppler is on the outs, that’s hardly the case. Multiple reports have stated he’d be expected to stay on as the team’s general manager. The biggest difference would be that he’ll no longer be the top decision-maker on baseball matters, though.

So, we’ll see how this continues to play out. It’s a lot like free agency — anything can happen, regardless of what David Stearns’ childhood dreams are. But still, it’s looking like the Mets will finally fill this position. That’s great news because it’s been open since Steve Cohen officially bought the team in November 2020.

