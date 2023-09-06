The Yankees called up outfielder Jasson Dominguez last week in time for their series opener against the Houston Astros. New York has proceeded to go undefeated since “The Martian” made landfall in the big leagues. Is that a coincidence? I don’t think so.

The first four games of the 20-year-old’s MLB career have gone very well. He hasn’t recorded more than one hit in any game, but he also hasn’t gone hitless yet. Dominguez is slashing .235/.235/.647 through 17 plate appearances. Of the four hits he’s recorded, three have gone for extra bases (one double, two home runs).

This is all promising for the top prospect, who earned his call-up after tearing apart Triple-A pitching for a handful of games.

The youth movement is in full swing in the Bronx, they’ve won seven of eight games, and they’re 69-69 for the first time since 1969. Things are finally looking up! As impressive as Dominguez has looked in the batter’s box so far, his blunt honesty while chatting with the media has been equally awesome.

While in Houston, he was asked why the number on the back of his jersey was 89. That’s a valid question — even though the Yankees have retired too many numbers, there are better ones (and less random ones) available. His response to the question? “I don’t know.”

Jasson Dominguez on why he’s wearing No. 89: “I don’t know.” #Yankees — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 1, 2023

👉 Get Your DraftKings NY Promo Code

Lol. This could very well be a situation similar to Anthony Volpe. He wore no. 77 at the start of Spring Training before asking for Brett Gardner’s permission to wear no. 11 on Opening Day.

Dominguez sat down for a chat with Karl Ravech prior to the Yankees and Astros playing on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Ravech asked Dominguez who his favorite players were while growing up.

This dude was prepared to say absolutely nothing before finally admitting he admired two Red Sox players.

Jasson Dominguez hesitated when asked who his favorite player was growing up, then admitted he liked David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez pic.twitter.com/ODkschluYt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 4, 2023

That’s what you call dedication to being a Yankee.

And then came his Yankee Stadium debut on Tuesday vs. the Tigers. When it was his turn to acknowledge the Bleacher Creatures from center field for roll call, he whipped out something from the movie, E.T.:

The Bleacher Creatures greet The Martian. 👽 pic.twitter.com/H9Q7fpXeXZ — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2023

It was a clever thing to do because of his nickname. But has he ever seen the movie?

Jasson Dominguez said his roll call gesture was an homage to the movie E.T. He was asked if he’s seen the movie. “No.” 👽 — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 6, 2023

This dude legit went to YouTube to see what E.T. does in the movie and just went with it. He’s the definition of straight vibes and we’re totally here for it. He’s making his post-game media sessions as much of a must-watch as his plate appearances are.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.