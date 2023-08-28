With the Yankees’ 2023 postseason hopes all but dashed, it’s time to focus on next year. We’re getting a glimpse of a couple of top prospects in the majors right now. However, it’s also worth noting that outfielder Jasson Dominguez is absolutely torching his competition right now.

When New York promoted Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira last week, Dominguez also earned a promotion from Double-A to Triple-A. Despite a slow start to his 2023 campaign with Somerset, “The Martian” caught fire enough to get himself one step closer to the Bronx.

In 42 games and 202 plate appearances between July 1st and August 20th at Double-A, the 20-year-old hit .333/.401/.494. That included 18 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 1 triple, five home runs), 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, and 19 steals in 23 chances.

Dominguez made his Triple-A debut on August 22nd and hasn’t missed a beat. In seven games for Scranton-Wilkes Barre, the Yankees’ second-best prospect is hitting .478/.556/.652 with two doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. He’s also walked four times compared to two strikeouts.

This incredible hot streak leads right into the next question. Should he get a September call-up before the 2023 season is through?

Considering the Yankees’ situation, I don’t see how it can hurt. Especially if he keeps up some semblance of this blistering pace. It’d allow New York to get a sense of whether he could be ready for the next level by Opening Day 2024.

Think about what the Mets did with Francisco Alvarez in 2022. He spent the majority of his year in Double-A before moving to Triple-A. He then saw some time in the big leagues before the regular season concluded. You can’t tell me that little taste of action hasn’t helped him this year (his August slump be damned).

There were rumors of a possible Dominguez big-league call-up months ago. But if he keeps this up, it may happen sooner than many were expecting.

