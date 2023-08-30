Mets fans have been waiting pretty much all year to see top prospect Ronny Mauricio get called up to the big leagues. We’ve also had to endure way too many false alarms along the way.

But it’s finally happening, folks (we think). Joel Sherman of the New York Post says below that our wait is over:

The Mets are planning to promote touted prospect Ronny Mauricio on Friday when rosters expand to 28, The Post has learned — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 31, 2023

Just earlier on Wednesday, I pointed out that since a New York Post report labeled Mauricio as “disinterested” in Triple-A, his bat has come alive:

He’s spent the entirety of his 2023 campaign in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets. For the first month and a half, his bat was literally on fire. Through May 20th (44 games, 191 plate appearances), Mauricio slashed .358/.393/.609. That was accompanied by 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 29 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine steals.

That’s when one of those valleys in production arrived (with an injury mixed in). Mauricio appeared in 51 games and racked up 240 plate appearances between May 21st and August 4th. His triple slash was .235/.296/.385 with six doubles, nine homers, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored, and eight steals during this time.

After Puma’s report dropped, though, Ronny has gotten back to the early-season version of himself. Over his most recent 96 plate appearances, he’s hitting .318/.396/.635. That also includes four doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, and seven steals. Oh, and nearly as many walks (11) as strikeouts (16).

In a loss against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night, Mauricio went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. But still, he appropriately “seized the opportunity” to earn his long overdue promotion to the big leagues.

It’ll be interesting to see how he’s worked into the lineup on a regular basis. He’s been playing second base consistently over the last couple of weeks in Triple-A, so you’d have to imagine that’s where he’ll slot in whenever a glove is on his hand.

