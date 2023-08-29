With the Yankees still under .500 as the calendar creeps closer to September, the team’s focus has shifted more toward 2024. We’ve seen that with the recent promotions of Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira. We’ve also seen it with the release of Josh Donaldson and putting Harrison Bader on waivers. What could be next? It sounds like big-league promotions for Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells.

That’s what Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported on Tuesday evening:

In addition to internal discussions about bringing up top catching prospect Austin Wells when rosters expand Sept. 1, the Yankees have considered promoting outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez in 2023, with the talks reaching as high as owner Hal Steinbrenner, multiple sources say. — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 29, 2023

When Peraza and Pereira got called up, the Yankees also promoted Jasson Dominguez from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. All “The Martian” has done since landing one step away from the big leagues is torch the opposition.

Over his last seven games (27 plate appearances), Dominguez is slashing .478/.556/.652. This includes three doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, four runs scored, and twice as many walks (four) as strikeouts (two). The possibility of the 20-year-old outfielder reaching the majors was floated a few months ago. But now that he’s raking in Triple-A, the Yankees are out of contention, and Bader is on waivers, it seems like a distinct possibility.

As for Austin Wells, he also looks ready for the challenge of Major League Baseball. After posting a .770 OPS in 58 Double-A games this year, that number has jumped up to .828 in 31 Triple-A contests. He’s racked up 15 extra-base hits (10 doubles, five homers) with 20 RBI and 16 runs scored in the process.

Fans want to see the kids play. With recent moves made by New York, it seems like the front office also wants to see what these dudes can do before the offseason hits.

