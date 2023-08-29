Since executing their unique and expensive trade-deadline sell-off, the Mets’ focus has been beyond the 2023 season for a few weeks. If you’re in that same boat and want to get a glimpse of the organization’s top prospects, one specific minor-league level is better than the rest.

That would be Double-A Binghamton. News dropped on Tuesday of Kevin Parada getting promoted to Bingo. He had spent the entirety of his 2023 campaign in High-A with the Brooklyn Cyclones before that. His arrival makes him the eighth Mets prospect currently on the Rumble Ponies’ roster out of the organization’s top 30 list (according to MLB.com):

Mets prospects with Double-A Binghamton: 1. Luisangel Acuña

2. Drew Gilbert

5. Kevin Parada

10. Blade Tidwell

12. Christian Scott

16. Dominic Hamel

17. Tyler Stuart

22. Jeremiah Jackson 📸: Bronson Harris pic.twitter.com/MS7VHKaayY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 29, 2023

👉 NY Sports Online Betting: Best Sportsbook Apps

That’s quite a bit of firepower on one minor-league roster, don’t you think? Of these eight players, three of them (Acuña, Gilbert, and Jackson) were acquired at the trade deadline.

Through his first 101 plate appearances in Binghamton, Acuña is slashing .250/.347/.273 with two doubles, five RBI, 15 runs scored, and 10 steals. This included a slow start, but his bat has warmed up over the last couple of weeks.

Gilbert has impressed in his first 89 plate appearances with the organization. He’s hitting .338/.395/.568 with eight extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, four homers), 16 RBI, and 12 runs scored. Jackson has posted a .778 OPS with five homers in 21 games. He’s also logged at least one game at five different positions. This includes second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field.

Heading to any Mets minor-league game is an opportunity to see what New York’s future could look like. But, with the bevy of top prospects in Binghamton right now, that definitely looks like the place to go before the 2023 season is in the books.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.