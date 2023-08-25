After finally snapping their losing streak in epic fashion (thanks to Aaron Judge), the Yankees head south to face the Rays. Through 10 games so far in 2023, New York is 4-6 against Tampa Bay.

Here are the probable pitching matchups for this weekend’s series.

Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Zach Eflin

Gerrit Cole will look to bounce back from a rough outing in his last start. While facing the Red Sox, the right-hander was touched up for six runs on seven hits in four innings. This will be his fourth start against the Rays this season. Through his first 17 innings, Cole has posted a 4.76 ERA against Tampa Bay.

In his last five starts, Zach Eflin has allowed five or more runs twice and one or fewer runs three times. His most recent outing was the good kind, allowing one run on four hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in six innings against the Angels. Through two starts against the Yankees this year, Eflin is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12 innings.

Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Tyler Glasnow

After getting roughed up by the Braves on August 14th (eight earned runs in 2.1 innings), Clarke Schmidt was back to his usual self during his most recent start. While the Yankees lost to the Red Sox on Sunday, the right-hander allowed two runs on four hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings. He allowed seven runs on six hits in 4.2 innings during his last appearance against the Rays, which came on May 14th.

Tyler Glasnow put up three straight starts of at least six innings pitched while allowing no more than one earned run before allowing seven runs (five earned) in six innings during his last start against the Angels. In his only previous start against the Yankees this season, Glasnow allowed one run over seven innings while registering the win.

Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET: Carlos Rodon vs. Zack Littell

Carlos Rodon allowed one run in six innings against the Nationals on Tuesday, but he’s still not quite pitching like himself. He didn’t walk anyone and allowed six hits while striking out just one hitter. This will be his second start against the Rays this season. His first one included allowing four runs on four hits in four innings.

Since joining the Rays, Zack Littell has produced a 3.99 ERA in a hybrid role. He’s racked up 19 appearances, with eight of them being starts and the rest coming in relief. His last start came against the Rockies. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings. This will be his first career appearance against the Yankees.

