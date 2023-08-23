aaron judge yankees
Vincent Carchietta | USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees might have failed this season, but can take solace in Aaron Judge still being Aaron Judge. The reigning MVP sent Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore’s fastball into Monument Park for a grand slam.

Statcast measured Judge’s home run, his second of the game, at 437 feet with an exit velocity of 112.8 mph.

Judge’s first home run, a simple solo shot, traveled a much more modest 431 feet. Even modester, that baseball only traveled 111.3 mph.

The Yankees lead Washington 6-0 in the third inning.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR