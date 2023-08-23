The Yankees might have failed this season, but can take solace in Aaron Judge still being Aaron Judge. The reigning MVP sent Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore’s fastball into Monument Park for a grand slam.

Statcast measured Judge’s home run, his second of the game, at 437 feet with an exit velocity of 112.8 mph.

Grand Slam for The Captain 🫡#AllRise pic.twitter.com/bYlFEgZciT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 23, 2023

Judge’s first home run, a simple solo shot, traveled a much more modest 431 feet. Even modester, that baseball only traveled 111.3 mph.

The Yankees lead Washington 6-0 in the third inning.