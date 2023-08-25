Despite losing two of three in Atlanta to the Braves, the Mets just wrapped up a winning road trip. They now get to hang out at Citi Field for the next nine games while facing various AL West opponents. The first team New York will be hosting is the Los Angeles Angels.

Here are what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment. Please note that what’s listed for the Angels below are guesses right now. Los Angeles hasn’t officially announced its pitchers yet. When that happens, we’ll adjust as necessary.

Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Kodai Senga vs. TBD

Kodai Senga will look to record his fourth straight quality start and fifth in his last six tries on Friday night. His most recent appearance against the Cardinals included just one earned run, two hits, and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings. Since this is the first time the Mets and Angels are playing each other this year, it will be Senga’s first career start against Los Angeles.

L.A. hasn’t yet announced who will be starting the series opener.

Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Carlos Carrasco vs. Chase Silseth

How many more chances will Carlos Carrasco get in the Mets’ rotation? At least one more despite his 6.42 ERA through 19 starts. He allowed three runs in four innings against St. Louis in his most recent start. He didn’t walk anyone but also allowed nine hits in the process. Cookie owns a 2.68 lifetime ERA against the Angels in 53.2 innings. His last appearance in 2022 didn’t go well, though: five runs on nine hits (two homers) in 4.2 innings.

Chase Silseth has an even 4.00 ERA across 14 appearances for the Angels (six starts). His last appearance against the Rays didn’t go great. He allowed five runs on five hits (two homers), three walks, and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings. This will be his first career start vs. the Mets.

Sunday at 12:05 p.m. ET: David Peterson vs. Patrick Sandoval

David Peterson will look to get himself on track in the series finale. The Mets won his last start, but he allowed four runs on seven hits to the Braves and was yanked one out shy of completing five innings. It was his longest outing since getting re-inserted into the starting rotation following the trade deadline. The lefty faced the Angels once in 2022, but it came in 2.2 innings of relief.

After posting a 2.91 ERA in 2022, that number is up at 4.08 through 22 starts for Patrick Sandoval. Most recently, six runs were scored on him in 4.2 innings against the Rays, but just two were earned. He’s completed more than five innings once in his last five starts. Sandoval allowed two runs on eight hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts through six innings last year against the Mets.

