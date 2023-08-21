From August 11-13, the Mets hosted the Braves for a four-game series at Citi Field. Atlanta completely torched New York for the first three before manager Buck Showalter’s club salvaged the finale.

But since then, the Mets have gotten on a nice little roll, winning six of their last eight contests. That will be put to the test for the conclusion of their road trip. The Mets are 2-8 vs. Atlanta so far this season and have been outscored 82-42 in the process. And it’s not like playing on the road in Atlanta has been a great situation for the Mets in the past.

We’ll see what they can do, though. Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Monday at 7:20 p.m. ET: David Peterson vs. TBA

David Peterson will be hoping to give the Mets some length in Atlanta. He’s had three starts since re-entering the rotation and has yet to get through four full frames. His last appearance was the toughest of all, needing 91 pitching to register 3.2 innings thanks to six walks and five strikeouts. In his lone start against the Braves this year, Peterson allowed four runs on five hits in five innings.

At the time of this writing, the Braves hadn’t officially announced a starter for Game 1 on Monday night.

Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET: Tylor Megill vs. Bryce Elder

Also in his third start after being re-inserted into the Mets’ rotation, Tylor Megill finally put together a solid appearance. He won his first game since June 16th after allowing two runs on five hits, four walks, and five strikeouts in five innings against the Pirates. In 11 innings against the Braves this year (two starts), Big Drip owns a 6.55 ERA.

Bryce Elder had allowed 10 earned runs in 9.1 innings over two starts before his most recent outing. That came against the Yankees, which helped him get back on track. The right-hander one-hit the Bombers over seven shutout innings while walking three and striking out three more. The Mets have racked up seven runs in 8.1 innings when Elder is on the mound (one start, one relief appearance).

Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET: Jose Quintana vs. Charlie Morton

Jose Quintana will look to continue his solid run after finally picking up his first Mets win in his last start. He’s only 1-4, but that comes with a sparkling 3.03 ERA. After going five innings in his season debut, the veteran lefty has rattled off five straight quality starts.

Charlie Morton had been going through a bit of a rough patch himself, but back-to-back outings against underperforming New York teams straightened him out. Morton has racked up 11 innings during that time, which has included seven hits, eight (!) walks, 14 strikeouts, and most importantly, no runs allowed.

