When the Mets went on their substantial and very expensive trade-deadline sell-off to beef up their farm system, the focus began shifting toward 2024. There would be no return to postseason play after winning 101 games and reaching October in 2022.

As if we needed more confirmation, the six-game losing streak New York went on immediately after the deadline likely solidified that fact in the heads of many Mets fans. But there’s one last bit of hope we can hang on to for those needing extra motivation to sit down and watch this team take the field each night.

The Mets are starting a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves on Monday. After getting completely throttled by them at Citi Field recently, it should be an interesting few days. But look at what an X user pointed out this weekend during New York’s series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals:

Teams the Mets play before the season ends- Phils- 7 games

Miami- 6 games

Reds- 3 games

Ariz- 4 games Interesting 💀 pic.twitter.com/Hs0OR5xmwb — 𝙳𝚜𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@Dspring_) August 18, 2023

Depending on your point of view, this could mean two things:

If the Mets didn’t sell, maybe they could’ve actually made a run.

So, you’re telling me there’s still a chance?!

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

Let’s be clear — I’m not saying there’s any kind of decent shot the Mets actually find a way to weasel themselves into the postseason. There’s just about no way it’s going to happen. MLB’s expanded playoff field gives teams who have no business sniffing the postseason an outside shot of pulling off a miracle, though.

It’s tough to leapfrog that many teams in a playoff chase. But then again, it’s easier to do when you’re facing them head-to-head. New York’s 2023 results against these teams so far haven’t been bad, either.

4-2 against the Phillies (even though the last series was a complete disaster)

1-2 vs. the Reds

5-2 vs. the Marlins

3-0 vs. the Diamondbacks

If you have a slight inkling of hope after reading all this, let me bring you back down to reality. According to Tankathon, the Mets have the fourth-hardest remaining schedule in MLB. Their opponents currently have a cumulative winning percentage of .534. And according to FanGraphs, the chances of New York reaching October this year is at just 1.6%.

You never know, though. Key offensive players have gotten back on track, which includes Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil. And despite significant stumbles immediately after the deadline, manager Buck Showalter’s club is 6-2 in its last eight games. The pressure is now off the Mets, who entered 2023 with World Series aspirations. So if they keep playing like they have nothing to lose, who knows what could happen?

However, the best — and most realistic — thing we can hope for with the Mets is just a decent finish to the season. But you can’t tell me the players haven’t looked at the standings and thought about the possibility of making a run hasn’t crossed their minds.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.