The Yankees have taken their talents to South Beach this weekend to face the Marlins. Apparently, some Florida sunshine has woken the bats up.

First, it was shortstop Anthony Volpe with a three-run homer to get the party started. Next, it was Aaron Judge, who clobbered his longest home run of the season. This bad boy traveled 464 feet:

That ball had a family, Aaron!

This tank was Judge’s third homer since returning from the injured list on July 28th. However, it’s also his second in three games. He’s also now collected a hit in four straight.

Look out, folks, The Judge might be heating up.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.