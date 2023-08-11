The Yankees just finished up a disappointing three games in Chicago against the White Sox. Their road trip drags on with three more in Miami against the Marlins.

In addition to the potential signage we could see behind home plate, here are the probable pitchers expected to take the hill this weekend.

Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET: Randy Vasquez (we think) vs. Jesus Luzardo

At the time of this writing, the Yankees hadn’t officially announced a starter. Our own Josh Benjamin said it’s almost certainly going to be Randy Vasquez, so we’re going to trust him. This would be Vasquez’s fourth MLB start. The first three have gone well, as evidenced by his 1.17 ERA. He allowed two runs in 4.2 innings during his debut and hasn’t allowed anything else over his last 10.2 frames.

Jesus Luzardo has put together a nice year for the Marlins. He’s hit a little rough patch, though, allowing eight earned runs over his last 10 innings. Luzardo faced the Yankees once in 2021, which came in relief. He allowed three runs on one hit (a home run) and two walks in 0.1 innings.

Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET: Nestor Cortes vs. Sandy Alcantara

Nestor Cortes made his first start in more than two months during New York’s last homestand against the Astros. He looked good in a Yankees win, allowing one run on one hit, one walk, and eight strikeouts in four innings. This will be his first career start against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara isn’t having anywhere close to the kind of year many expected after he won the 2022 NL Cy Young Award. His 4.28 season-long ERA is better than the 5.08 mark it was at in mid-June, but he’s also coming off an outing where he allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits (three homers), no walks, and seven strikeouts in six innings. He’s faced the Yankees twice (once in 2020 and again in 2021). Alcantara owns a 1.26 ERA against the Bombers in 14.1 innings.

Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Eury Perez

Gerrit Cole continues his march toward a potential AL Cy Young Award in the finale. He allowed four runs in his last start against the White Sox but completed seven innings for the third straight time. He owns a 4.70 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins. This will be his first appearance against them since 2017.

Eury Perez has impressed through his first 12 MLB starts, which include a 2.79 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts in 58 innings. He allowed four runs in 4.2 innings during his last start against the Reds. It’s the second time in three starts he’s allowed that many runs (six in 0.1 innings against the Braves on July 1st).

