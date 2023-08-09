The Yankees are still within striking distance of the final AL Wild Card spot. That doesn’t mean New York fans are exactly happy with what’s going on with ownership and the front office. With that being said, there’s a chance the “Fire Cashman” efforts will be making an appearance in South Beach this weekend.

Manager Aaron Boone and his Bombers will continue their current nine-game road trip in Miami against the Marlins this weekend. You’d initially think that since this game isn’t happening in the Bronx, we wouldn’t see much Brian Cashman slander. But then again, this is the Yankees we’re talking about. There are Yankee fans everywhere, especially in South Florida.

There were two appearances of a “Fire Cashman” sign during the Yankees’ most recent homestand. And now, one Reddit user is telling people his plans for Sunday’s finale:

If someone is sitting five rows behind home plate, my guess is it’d be easily seen on the broadcast. But hey, what do I know, right? We’ll find out soon enough if this sign will be visible at all. We’ll also find out what kind of tolerance level Marlins’ security will have with it. As we saw at Yankee Stadium, the most important distinction will be whether this sign obstructs the vision of other fans in attendance or not.

The one that popped up in the Bronx last week may have been the first “Fire Cashman” sign we saw at the Stadium, but it surely won’t be the last. I guess it’ll be interesting to see how widespread this movement is. It won’t be Oakland-A’s-fans-trying-to-get-ownership-to-sell levels, but it looks like it’ll travel better than initially expected.

If only Hal Steinbrenner didn’t shy away from making tough decisions, maybe it wouldn’t fall upon deaf ears.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.