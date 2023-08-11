The Mets not only won a game after the trade deadline this week, but they also won a series! They took two of three from the Cubs and will now host the Braves for a four-game set this weekend.

Saturday will be a doubleheader to make up for a rainout from earlier this season. Here are the probable pitching matchups (that we know of) at the moment.

Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Tylor Megill vs. Charlie Morton

Tylor Megill made his first big-league start for the Mets since the middle of June on August 5th in Baltimore. It didn’t go very well, as he surrendered five runs on nine hits (two homers), no walks, and three strikeouts. He’s faced the Braves one other time this season, allowing three runs on four hits in 5.2 innings.

Charlie Morton has produced two quality starts during his last five turns through the rotation. The three times he didn’t, though, included him allowing a total of 13 runs across 13.2 innings. New York has also roughed up the veteran in two matchups this year. The Mets have scored eight runs on 10 hits in 10 innings against Morton.

Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET: Jose Quintana vs. Spencer Strider (we think)

New York and Atlanta haven’t yet announced probable pitching matchups for either game on Saturday. So, Quintana and Strider may face off in Game 1, Game 2, or not at all. We’ll see, and updates will be made here once things are official.

Jose Quintana’s ERA is sitting at 3.42 through four starts with the Mets. New York has lost all four of those starts, but it’s not because of the lefty. He’s registered three straight quality starts. He owns a 7.53 lifetime ERA in six starts vs. the Braves. This includes six earned runs in 10 innings (two starts) last year.

Spencer Strider is in Cy Young contention but is coming off a rough start. He allowed six runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings to the Pirates. This hasn’t historically been the best situation for the righty to get back on track, though. In seven appearances (five starts) vs. the Mets, Strider owns a 7.23 ERA. Two of those starts have come at Citi Field, where he’s produced a 9.39 ERA.

Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD

As mentioned above, the Mets and Braves haven’t announced probables for either of Saturday’s games yet. Once we hear what’s happening, we’ll update things here.

Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Kodai Senga vs. Yonny Chirinos

Kodai Senga hasn’t been officially announced as the Mets’ Sunday starter at the time of this writing, but it would be his turn through the rotation. The Japanese hurler played stopper on Monday as New York broke its six-game losing streak. He allowed two runs on seven hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in six innings. This will be his first career start vs. the Braves.

Since coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays, Yonny Chirinos has posted an 8.56 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in three starts (13.2 innings). The Braves won his last start, but it was Chirinos’ worst of the three, allowing six runs on seven hits in five innings to the Pirates. He faced the Mets once earlier this year, allowing three runs on three hits (two homers) in 4.2 innings.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.