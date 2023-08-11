The trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror. That means various outlets are now doing midseason prospect ranking updates. Since the Mets went on quite the selling spree, people are interested in where their newly-acquired prospects have landed for the time being.

MLB.com‘s top 30 Mets prospects include many new faces because of all the deals general manager Billy Eppler just completed. Here’s a peek at the prospects, their rankings, and how they were acquired:

No. 1: Luisangel Acuña (Max Scherzer trade)

No. 2: Drew Gilbert (Justin Verlander trade

No. 6: Ryan Clifford (Justin Verlander trade)

No. 7: Colin Houck (2023 Mets draft pick)

No. 8: Marco Vargas (David Robertson trade)

No. 15: Justin Jarvis (Mark Canha trade)

No. 20: Ronald Hernandez (David Robertson trade)

No. 22: Jeremiah Jackson (Dominic Leone trade)

No. 29: Coleman Crow (Eduardo Escobar trade)

All but Houck wouldn’t have been here without the Mets’ shift in priorities. Crow is the subject of our article, though. When New York acquired him and Landon Marceaux in June from the Angels for Eduardo Escobar, the hurler was already on the shelf.

He had made just four starts for Double-A Rocket City, posting a 1.88 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 24 innings. Baseball America noted he hadn’t appeared in a game since April 26th because of elbow inflammation. The New York Post reported he was placed on the injured list on May 12th with no timetable for a return. As it turns out, his Mets organizational debut won’t be happening until at least 2024.

Crow’s prospect blurb said he underwent Tommy John surgery. MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra confirmed this news:

As noted in our #Mets prospect blurb, No. 29 prospect Coleman Crow underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out until 2024. Crow was acquired from the Angels in June but hasn’t yet pitched in a Mets affiliate uniform. https://t.co/QITS1wZCg5 — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) August 11, 2023

It’s unclear when exactly the surgery took place. The most detail we received regarding that was it happened this summer. The Post also reported the Mets were comfortable with Crow’s medical records before agreeing to the trade.

This is a little bit of a bummer, even though it’s not overly surprising. I mean, if you haven’t pitched in a few months and the word was you had elbow inflammation, there are only so many issues that it could be. We wish Crow a speedy recovery as he works his way back to the mound.

