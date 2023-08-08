gary cohen howie rose orioles
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After taking a small step forward in 2022, the Baltimore Orioles are reaping the benefits of its complete (and long) rebuild this year. They’re one of baseball’s best teams with an exciting roster full of young players. Ownership didn’t like one of their broadcasters literally doing his job, and now everyone is coming after them. That includes Mets Hall of Famers Gary Cohen and Howie Rose.

In case you missed what happened, Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown hasn’t been on any O’s broadcasts recently. Awful Announcing reported he was suspended because of the following segment:

Yea, there was nothing wrong with that, right? The man was literally doing his job. Even more so, he was discussing how much of a step forward Baltimore has taken. The stats from this segment were listed in the Rays-Orioles game notes.

As you can imagine, this has made a lot of people very angry — broadcasters in particular. While sitting through a Mets rain delay on Monday night, Howie Rose reacted to this news on Twitter:

SNY’s Gary Cohen also went in on the Orioles and their apparent decision to have Brown suspended for no good reason:

Gare doesn’t miss, folks. Never. He knows the exact way to demolish someone in the wrong while doing it in the most polite way possible so it’s appropriate for TV.

One of the many reasons why the Mets have some of the game’s best announcers — on television and radio — is that they’re not afraid to criticize the team if it’s necessary. And credit to New York for letting them do that.

Let’s be honest, though. If the Mets had an announcer suspended for something like this, there would be an absolute mutiny within the fan base.

The Orioles have denied this report, but we all know it’s true. Hopefully, this uprising will get Brown back on the air immediately. Once that happens, we can refocus on what Baltimore is doing on the field, which is one of the game’s best storylines in 2023.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR