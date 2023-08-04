The Mets just got embarrassed by the Royals in Kansas City. It wasn’t fun to watch. They’ll make one more stop on their current road trip to face the Orioles. What could go wrong there, right?

Buck Showalter’s club will then head back to Citi Field for a homestand while looking like a much different team than they were the week before. Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET: David Peterson vs. Dean Kremer

David Peterson has been working out of the bullpen since coming back from the All-Star break. He’s posted a 2.25 ERA in eight innings (six appearances) during that time. This will be his first start since July 8th. Peterson has faced the Orioles twice in his career — once in 2020 and then again in 2021. He was tagged for four runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings in ’21, which was his first start against them.

Dean Kremer lasted just four innings thanks to allowing nine baserunners to the Yankees, but he also struck out seven dudes in the process. He’s lasted at least six innings in three of his last five starts. The 24-year-old has struggled at home (5.51 ERA) compared to his performance on the road (3.70 ERA). It’ll be his first career start vs. the Mets.

👉 Get a $150 bonus when you sign up with DraftKings NY Sportsbook

Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Kyle Gibson

At the time of this writing, the Mets haven’t officially announced a starter yet for Saturday’s game.

Kyle Gibson has found his groove after a rough first start following the All-Star break. He’s posted three straight quality starts. His last one came against the Blue Jays, where he allowed one run on four hits, two walks, and five strikeouts in six innings. Gibson has a 3.98 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Mets. He posted a 2.45 ERA across three starts against New York last season.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Jose Quintana vs. Kyle Bradish

The Mets have lost all three of Jose Quintana’s starts so far this season, but he’s pitched to a decent 3.57 ERA during that time. He posted his second straight quality start in his last appearance against the Royals, which was also his longest outing of the year. Quintana allowed three runs on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in 6.2 innings. He owns a 3.74 lifetime ERA in 45.2 innings against the Orioles but has faced them just twice since 2017 and not at all since 2021.

The Mets get a double dose of Kyle in this series, with Bradish taking the bump for the finale. He’s completed at least seven innings in each of his last five starts. His most recent appearance was also against Toronto. He earned the win while allowing three runs on four hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts in seven innings. This will be his first career start vs. the Mets.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.