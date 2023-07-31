Try to follow along here.

Domingo Germán was the Yankees’ scheduled starting pitcher Monday against the Rays. He was then scratched about three hours before first pitch due to armpit discomfort (that’s a new one). The Bombers called up Jhony Brito for an emergency start. He got shelled in an eventual 5-1 loss. And then … German came in from the bullpen and tossed five great innings?

We go to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Aaron Boone explains the decision process behind Domingo Germán appearing in relief against the Rays. pic.twitter.com/V3R43kNPaw — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 1, 2023

To recap: Germán was announced as a scratch around 4 p.m. Monday after being physically unable to play catch on Sunday. He then met with doctors around 5 p.m. and was magically cleared and throwing off a mound around 6 p.m. At which point the Yankees made him available in the bullpen. Even though he was being examined by a doctor minutes earlier. And then they threw him in to throw five innings in a gamer they had basically already lost.

Boone has said a lot of ridiculous things this year. But this is up there.

A few thoughts:

• To start: It does not matter that Germán was cleared and felt good. Letting him pitch still feels negligent and risky, even if all turned out well.

• That said: Why didn’t Germán’s armpit get examined by a medical professional earlier in the day?

• OK, maybe it was too late to start him. Why not bring him in after the first inning? It would have only been 2-0 Rays at that point. And Brito clearly is not the guy you want pitching this game.

• Why burn Germán in a game you cannot win if you are concerned about bullpen length? Save him for Tuesday and Wednesday, which are now must-wins.

Also: Don’t even get me started on Boone snidely claiming the Rays were not pitching around Aaron Judge in the ninth inning. When you do not throw a batter strikes … that is called pitching around them. You don’t need to be Miller Huggins to figure that out.

