The Yankees are in a better place than the Mets with under 24 hours until the MLB trade deadline. But not by much. And it sounds like the Bombers might follow the Amazins’ lead and throw in the towel on this disappointing season, albeit in a different manner.

From The Post’s Joel Sherman:

In an indicator that they are at least in partial-sell mode, the Yankees have let interested teams know they are open to talking about their walk-year players — a group headlined by Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Wandy Peralta and Luis Severino.

The Yankees continued to try to operate on two tracks — see if they could move out some veterans for prospects and perhaps salary relief while trying to acquire pieces that have control beyond the 2023 season. It exemplifies that the leadership is not overly optimistic about the playoff chances of this group as it ponders A.) subtracting and B.) prioritizing upgrades with control beyond the current season.

So the Yankees are interested in selling … even though they have nothing much to sell.

Bader is always hurt. And losing him would mean more playing time for the RailRider All-Stars. Kiner-Falefa is a utility man and role player. Severino is a disaster about to be banished to the bullpen. Peralta is a good reliever, but he is not going to fetch a massive return. Moreover, the Yankees are still above .500 (for now) and within striking distance of an AL wild card bid (for now).

If general manager Brian Cashman does not want to pay the price to make a significant addition, that is one thing. But dumping potentially useful pieces now for little benefit? It does not add up. Unless owner Hal Steinbrenner wants to dump salary. Which would mean it makes all the sense. And oh, look at that, also from Sherman:

There has been some talk that Hal Steinbrenner would like to draw the payroll below the top tax threshold of $293 million, especially if this is not going to be a playoff season. The Yankees payroll is projected to about $297 million. So if Severino, who is due about $5 million the rest of the year, is moved without the Yanks having to eat dollars and/or a combination of the others, the Yanks might be able to sink below that threshold.

What a miserable summer in the city.

