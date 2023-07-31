On the heels of yet another series defeat, we know the Yankees need some help. But will the AL East’s current last-place team do something significant before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline? The possibility still remains as Yankees trade rumors swirl.

But at the moment, it seems like the only plan they’re set on is trying to spend as little money as possible.

One of New York’s biggest needs is getting more offense, specifically from the right side. But like any trade deadline, the Bombers aren’t alone in that particular pursuit. This is what’s probably making their desire to stay under the Steve Cohen Tax difficult.

On Sunday night, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi specifically named three other teams who are also looking for a right-handed bat to plug into their respective lineups:

Trade Deadline update: Yankees, Marlins, Blue Jays, Phillies among teams looking at right-handed bats. With Pham and Canha, the Mets are one seller in this sector of the trade market. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2023

As he said in the above tweet, the Mets are in a position to potentially make out pretty good here with Tommy Pham and Mark Canha both available.

The position-player trade market isn’t as strong as in previous years. However, those aren’t the only two there are to choose from, though. Washington Nationals infielder Jeimer Candelario has also been a popular topic of discussion among interested teams. That’ll happen when you’re having a decent year and are on an expiring contract that’s worth the balance of $5 million.

We’ve heard the Yankees have had interest in Candelario, and it looks like a good fit on paper. But then again, they’re obviously not the only ones looking to acquire him, so says Nationals general manager, Mike Rizzo:

Mike Rizzo told @MLBNetworkRadio that “about eight” teams have shown interest in INF Jeimer Candelario, who’s on an expiring contract. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2023

The expanded postseason field has created more trade-deadline buyers than we used to see 5-10 years ago. That, plus the Yankees’ current payroll situation, is causing general manager Brian Cashman to try and thread a needle the fan base never thought they’d even have to consider.

We’ll see if Cashman sticks to those goals. Or, maybe he eventually says forget it in order to get something done before the clock strikes 6 p.m. EDT.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.