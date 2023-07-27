The Yankees recently did the unthinkable by desecrating the pinstripes with a Starr Insurance jersey advertisement patch. The fan base obviously isn’t thrilled, but what do the players think? We’ll never get a straight answer from them right now, but starting pitcher Carlos Rodon gave us a hint on Wednesday.

He entered his fourth start with the Yankees looking to finally get on track. That happened as the Bombers salvaged a Subway Series split in the Bronx. Rodon got his first win as a Yankee after allowing one run on four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

But before the final out was recorded and he got that first win, he secured another one while actually toeing the slab. If you couldn’t find the Starr Insurance patch at times while the left-hander was on the mound, it’s because it was hidden:

Carlos Rodon is hiding the Starr Insurance patch on the jersey lmao pic.twitter.com/xCIt8hFc3G — Carlos Rodon fan (@YankeesStats_) July 26, 2023

He’s clearly a man of the people. Talk about a complete 180-degree turn from his last start against the Angels, right?

By the time that game in Anaheim was over, Carlos Rodon was 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA. That’s bad enough, and him blowing a kiss to frustrated fans didn’t help. But now? He’s got that first win under his belt, it came against the Mets, and his ERA has dropped nearly two runs to 5.75.

Last, but most certainly not least, he’s giving us a subtle hint that he also hates the ad patch.

Let’s be honest, though. One has to imagine this was just some kind of coincidence. Regardless of the reasoning, people at Starr Insurance were probably a little annoyed. Oh, well.

