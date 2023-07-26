The Mets and Yankees are getting ready for their final regular-season meeting on Wednesday in the Bronx. As they prepared for the series opener on Tuesday, a Twitter user (er, an X user?) made what I think is a valid point:

Seriously tho, the fact that the Yankees and Mets don’t have one of their series reserved for 9/11 every year is ridiculous It should be a 3 game series set for 9/10-9/12 and should alternate stadiums each year It would mean a lot to the city Make it happen @MLB — Joey (@DJLeMVP) July 25, 2023

This is a great idea. The last time a Subway Series took place at this time was in 2021. They played three games around the Fourth of July holiday in the Bronx, followed by three more at Citi Field from September 10-12.

The Mets took two of three from the Bombers during that September meeting, which was punctuated by Francisco Lindor’s three-homer game in the finale.

There’s no way around it — the allure of interleague play has worn off. That’s especially the case starting this year with all 30 teams playing one another. Having the Mets and Yankees square off in the Subway Series is fun because the atmosphere in the ballpark is always great.

But why schedule two separate two-game series when you could just do one set of head-to-head matchups? If people start whining about not hosting a Subway Series every year, then make it a four-game set with two at Yankee Stadium and the other two at Citi Field. You can alternate which stadium gets the first two contests every other year.

I usually don’t care how a schedule is settled/played out. However, it feels weird to me when either the Mets or Yankees aren’t playing at home on 9/11. Both clubs played a crucial role in helping the city heal by providing a distraction after such an unthinkable tragedy.

This season, the Mets will be at home on September 11th, starting a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. As for the Yankees, they will be in Boston to begin their own four-game series against the Red Sox. MLB teams have already released their respective 2024 season schedules, as well. The Mets will be in Toronto on 9/11 next year, while the Yankees will be at home playing Kansas City.

This idea seems simple enough to execute every year. It’d be awesome to see it actually happen.

