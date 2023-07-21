As we continue watching the season spiral out of control for the Mets and Yankees, it’s essential to also think about other, more positive things. If you prefer for those things to remain baseball-related, look no further than various top prospect lists.

The latest one comes from Keith Law of The Athletic. Between his midseason top-60 and Honorable Mentions, the Mets have more of a presence than the Yankees. But still, both New York squads were represented in some way.

Law added the following disclaimer before sharing his rankings:

Please keep in mind that my offseason top-100 ranking is a month-long process, while this ranking is more of a week-plus process, and has more built-in recency bias than the rankings I run every February.

Here’s how things shook out for the Yankees and Mets.

Yankees top prospects

#27: Jasson Dominguez

Previous Ranking: 32nd

Through 373 plate appearances at Double-A Somerset, Dominguez is hitting .216/.351/.374. Those numbers are accompanied by 22 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs), 45 RBI, 59 runs scored, and 25 steals.

While that triple slash doesn’t look the best, Law still likes what he sees from Dominguez overall. He mentioned that his elite power and speed are there, as well as solid outfield defense.

#51: Everson Pereira

Previous Ranking: 86th

Pereira also began 2023 with Dominguez in Somerset. But after posting a .908 OPS in 46 games, New York promoted the 22-year-old to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. In his first 10 games at that level, the outfielder has slashed .372/.426/.581 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two homers), 11 RBI, and 11 runs scored.

Mets top prospects

#29: Ronny Mauricio

Previous Ranking: 87th

The lone Mets prospect to crack Law’s top 60 is Mauricio. While simultaneously being on the verge of getting called up and it not happening, he’s raked for Triple-A Syracuse. Through 372 plate appearances, he’s hit .300/.344/.513. This includes 42 extra-base hits (25 doubles, two triples, 15 homers), 54 RBI, 50 runs scored, and 15 steals.

Law typically avoids player comps for prospects but likens Mauricio’s skillset to Alfonso Soriano. He even said Ronny has the potential to be an All-Star at second base thanks to his offensive ability.

Three other Mets prospects made Law’s “Honorable Mentions” list. Here they are with their current stats at various levels:

Catcher Kevin Parada: .274/.354/.466, 33 extra-base hits (19 doubles, four triples, 10 homers), 36 RBI, 40 runs scored for High-Brooklyn

Outfielder Alex Ramirez: .225/.330/.321, 18 extra-base hits (13 doubles, five homers), 37 RBI, 47 runs scored, 13 steals for High-A Brooklyn

Shortstop Jett Williams: .247/.428/.398, 20 extra-base hits (10 doubles, five triples, five homers), 32 RBI, 44 runs scored, 31 steals for Single-A St. Lucie

In case you’re curious, former Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is Law’s 18th-best MLB prospect. He’s in the Cubs’ farm system after New York traded him for Javy Baez at the 2021 trade deadline.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.