The Mets tried their best to get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. Instead, Luis Guillorme saved them with a walk-off single in Sunday’s finale. After yet another day off on Monday, New York is now set to take the field against the White Sox at Citi Field.

Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment:

Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Carlos Carrasco vs. Lucas Giolito

Carlos Carrasco is coming off an eight-inning gem that helped secure a three-game sweep in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. He held the Snakes scoreless, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out four. Cookie has allowed four earned runs over his last 18 innings. He owns a 4.14 lifetime ERA against the White Sox across 30 appearances, but he hasn’t seen them since 2019.

Lucas Giolito has tossed at least six innings in each of his last four starts, with three of them qualifying as quality starts. His last appearance before the break was on July 9th against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs on two hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in seven innings. Giolito has faced the Mets three times in his career, but this will be his first start against them since 2019.

Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Justin Verlander vs. Touki Toussaint

Justin Verlander will look to get on a roll after a sluggish start to his second half. On Friday vs. the Dodgers, he allowed three runs on two hits, six (!) walks, and six strikeouts in five innings. JV owns a 3.72 career ERA against the White Sox across 316.2 innings, but he allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on 17 hits in 10.2 innings against Chicago in 2022.

The White Sox have been shutout in each of Touki Toussaint’s last two starts, but he’s pitched pretty well. The former Braves prospect has a 2.61 ERA with nine strikeouts over his most recent 10.1 innings. He owns a 2.89 ERA in five appearances against the Mets, but last faced them in 2020.

Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET: Jose Quintana vs. Michael Kopech

Jose Quintana is scheduled to make his long-awaited Mets debut in Thursday afternoon’s finale against Chicago. Across 165.2 innings for the Cardinals and Pirates in 2022, Quintana posted a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP to go along with a 6-7 record. Through two starts against his former club, the left-hander has allowed five runs on 11 hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

The White Sox have lost each of Michael Kopech’s last five starts, and the past four have been a little extra tough thanks to a lack of control. Across his last 13 innings, he’s allowed 10 earned runs on 15 hits, 20 (!!) walks, and 12 strikeouts. This will be Kopech’s first career start against the Mets.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.